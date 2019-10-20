Kudos to Condos
To the Editor:
In his October 17th commentary on public assess to government records, Secretary of State Jim Condos affirms why I believe he is the best statewide office holder in Vermont. His opposition to Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan’s new policy to charge citizens to take pictures of government documents with their own devices shows his commitment to an open and transparent government. This is not surprising to me because throughout his tenue he has worked hard to increase efficiency and make Vermont’s government more responsive to its citizens.
Secretary Condos laid out a thorough explanation on why the attorney general’s new polity is against the law. He did not resort to any name calling or snarky comments to degrade the attorney general, rather, he used a rational step-by-step case to prove why the policy was unconstitutional.
Governing has become so hyper-partisan that it is unusual for one government office holder to publicly criticizes another one from his or her own political party. But when an elected official implements a policy that is unconstitutional, Secretary Condos knows it is the duty of other elected leaders to speak out because the rule of law trumps political party loyalty.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
