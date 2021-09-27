Kudos to Michael Beniash
To the Editor:
The Caledonian-Record is certainly lucky to have Michael Beniash as it’s sports photographer! He has the rare ability to truly capture the fun and excitement of sports. His picture in the recent Weekend edition of the young women from the Academy’s soccer team leaping with glee, hair flying, screaming with joy was a delight to see. He has done so many good shots, it is always great to open the sports pages to see what his next fine work will be. Kudos, Michael. Keep up the excellent work.
Dave Edwards
Peacham, Vt.
