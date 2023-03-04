Kudos to NVRH

After reading the article about NVRH being ranked number one in the State by the Lown Institute Hospital Index I had another thought. One community benefit was not listed. NVRH is an outstanding employer.
I have been a nurse there for going on 23 years. Actually since becoming a nurse I have worked only there. My thoughts were I would leave at some point to broaden my skills and see what other hospitals had to offer. It never happened because at NVRH I found the support, encouragement, team work, and skill building that has kept me there and happy. They are a great employer as well as a huge community asset. The leadership is fair and committed to the community it serves. I can honestly say I love my job in a time when nurses are struggling around the country. I think that is priceless.
