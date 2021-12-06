Kudos to SJA Dress Code
To the Editor:
When I was a student at St. Johnsbury Academy and a reluctant recent transplant from out-of-state, I was too sullen and insubstantially rooted to give much credence to school spirit. In time, I came to appreciate the many opportunities (educational and otherwise) afforded to me by the Academy, and eventually sent all four of my children there (classes of ’17, ’19, ’20, and ’24). Yet the proudest I’ve ever been of my alma mater—indeed, the only time I’ve ever used the words ‘my alma mater,’—came upon publication of the new universal dress code policy.
In our enthusiasm to share the dress code news with our adult children, my husband and I practically threw elbows scrabbling for the phone, but I imagine not everyone in our community will welcome the change right away. Sometimes we mistake a change in tradition for a change in values, but tradition does not equal values. Tradition is symbolic, a representation of values, not a value in and of itself. Neckties, for example, are not values, and if they were ever symbolic of the Academy’s values, they’re not anymore. A universal dress code does a far better job representing longstanding Academy values of character, inquiry, and community (none of which relates even remotely to gender, hair length, or collared shirts).
I’m confident most of our community will come around, though probably several of us will be treated this holiday to an ornery uncle asking how the heck we’re supposed to tell the difference between girls and boys if they’re all wearing dresses. Let’s not get into it with him about the obvious unlikelihood of 1000 Academy students returning from the holiday break in dresses (in the middle of a Northeast Kingdom winter? Not a chance). Maybe ask him why we need to know the difference between the boys and the girls.
Academy students—indeed, all students—are complex, inquisitive people possessed of countless competencies, perspectives, and personalities. Gender is the least interesting thing about them. Thanks to Dr. Howell, the Academy trustees and advisory council, and Academy students, families, and community for championing inclusivity at SJA. Go ‘Toppers!
Erin Narey (Class of ‘92)
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
