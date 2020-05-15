Kudos to the Caledonian-Record
To the Editor:
Thank you for printing the beautifully perceptive political cartoon depicting a gun-toting protester claiming he’s not wearing a mask because it would make him look ridiculous.
A picture is worth a thousand words!
In a perfect world, medical professionals could refuse to treat those who defy stay-at-home orders when they get COVID-19.
