Kudos To The Editor

Kudos to the CR editor for including the piece, “Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats” (7/27/22). The piece says the petroleum industry has been lying to the American public for years. We listen to the medical community, not the tobacco industry, to understand how and why smoking is a serious health hazard. We must listen to the scientific community, not the petroleum industry, to understand how and why burning fossil fuels is a serious hazard to our planet. On climate issues we must not listen to the Koch Brothers, the Cato Institute, the American Legislative Exchange Council, the State Policy Networks or the Ethan Allen Institute. Pay attention to what the climate scientists say, not the policy wonks.
More kudos for the 7/28/22 reprint of a Los Angeles Times editorial, “Trumped Up Charges.” Anyone who has watched the televised January 6th hearings has seen witness after witness testify under oath about the events surrounding the Jan 6th Insurrection. On the other hand, those who watch Fox News likely believe the carnival barkers like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson who’ve dismissed the hearings as a “sham” or “propaganda.”
The evidence in incontrovertible. Trump violated his Oath of Office and committed serious crimes when he sent his sycophants to march on the US Capital. He took an oath “To protect and defend the Constitution.” That oath meant nothing to Trump. The Constitution does not give Mike Pence the authority to reject electoral ballots but Trump doesn’t give a fig about the Constitution. His fragile ego was wounded and he could not accept the fact that he lost a free and fair election. He and his sycophants dreamed up everything they possibly could to keep him in power. That there are still Americans who remain loyal to Trump is mind boggling. To this day, neither Trump nor his sycophants have produced a shred of evidence to show there was sufficient voter fraud to influence the outcome of the election. Yet Trump repeats the “Big Lie” every chance he gets.
For anyone who believes that the election was rigged and that Trump was the rightful winner, please share whatever evidence you have to substantiate your belief. If you have no evidence, well that tells the rest of us all we need to know. Your mind is made up and you will not be confused with facts!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.