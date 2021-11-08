Kuster’s for The North Country
To the Editor:
When asked about why he chose to run for Congress in his first run for elective office Jeff Cozzens replied “I think my skill sets are better tuned to addressing national and international problems.”
What’s he going to do for the people of New Hampshire’s North Country? Annie Kuster has a well established record of supporting rural economic development and job creation for North Country residents. That’s her skill set. What follows is a list of just some of the proposed bills and done deals that help her New Hampshire constituents.
H.R 6447 - Northern Border Regional Commission Financial Flexibility Act:
To allow the NBRC to waive the required 20% non-Federal match to ensure that grant recipients in NH and the North Country could still receive NBRC funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her tenure in Congress, Rep. Kuster has championed the expansion of the Northern Border Regional Commission and successfully passed bipartisan legislation to reauthorize this rural economic development agency.
In doing so, Rep. Kuster has secured more funding to the North Country which will create jobs and spur economic activity.
H.R. 1783 – Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act (Rep. Jim Clyburn):
Legislation which would invest $94 billion to build high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities.
Communities in the North Country lack access to broadband, and this legislation would close that gap so that more Granite State families and businesses can utilize high-speed broadband.
H.R. 1617 – Transforming Hiring in Rural Industries and Vital Economies Act (Rep. Cartwright):
Establishes a permanent interagency council that maximizes existing federal investments and promotes public-private partnerships to revitalize rural economies and create family sustaining jobs.
It also advises agencies on using existing dollars to assist rural small businesses, improve health care services, invest in rural schools, and expand access to broadband internet services
In addition to the above bills Representative Kuster has already brought millions of dollars to communities in the North Country. A partial list includes:
$250,000 to the Town of Littleton;
To construct one mile of multi-modal trail connecting and existing regional system within the River District Revitalization project.
$250,000 to City of Berlin;
To construct the first phase of a multi-use trail and river walk adjacent to the Androscoggin River. The project will provide improved access for a variety of recreational uses that will serve to create more tourism opportunities in Berlin as the community works to provide more destination activities to spur economic development.
$240,000 to White Mountains Community College – Coos, Grafton and Carroll Counties;
A collaboration of WMCC and regional industry will come together to address a critical skills gap impacting the retention and expansion of business enterprise. The Industrial Maintenance/Millwright training will provide high wage employment; address an industry shortage and build the capability to support investment.
Clearly Annie Kuster’s work shows her investment in us and our area. Annie is a lifelong citizen of New Hampshire. Her family connection to the mountains and the North Country is in her blood.
The above bills and funds are just a partial list of what Annie has done and will continue to do for us. There’s more to come. My money is on her to work for us at home. I want my representative to use her skill set to focus on a better life every day for my neighbors and me, her actual constituents.
Betsey Phillips
Bethlehem, N. H.
We control our destiny by the actions we take—not by the amount of worry we invest in the outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.