L.I. Triple Crown
To the Editor:
The Lyndon Institute boys’ track and field teams won the Vermont Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship crowns in three consecutive years: 1956, 1957, and 1958. A walk down Maroon & White sports memory lane recalls for us a long-ago local track and field juggernaut in the late-1950s led by Institute Coach Al Forrest.
At the 1956 State Meet at Brattleboro on Saturday June 2, 1956, Coach Forrest’s Maroon thin-clads won the state title by a razor thin 28 ¼ points to the 27 points of second place Burlington. (“Lyndon Institute Vermont Track Champs Maroons Accomplish Feat Without A First Place And With A 28 ¼ Point Total,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. June 4, 1956, at p. 4). In a true team effort, the point scorers for L.I. were as follows: Captain Duke Manley in the 100- and 440-yard dashes; Bob Heath in the 220-yard dash; Ralph Devereaux in the 120-yard-high hurdles; Ken Dwyer in the high jump and pole vault; Bob Bass in the high jump and javelin throw; Ken Hartwell in the pole vault; Pete Low in the pole vault; Hank Robinson in the discus; and Ronnie Clifford in the javelin throw.
The 1957 state championship trophy was won when “[o]n the beautiful sun-drenched playing fields of Vermont Academy the determined athletes of Lyndon Institute collected their second straight State Track championship […] [on Saturday June 1, 1957]. Dick Bass of Lyndon in the last event of the day and on his last throw hurled the javelin 159 feet to give his team a total of 33 ½ points which edged out Cathedral who scored 32 ½ and Burlington who tallied 31.” (“Lyndon Institute State Track Champs,” Springfield Reporter, Wed. June 5, 1957, at p. 18). Other Maroon scorers were Heath, Devereaux, Simpson, Hartwell, Cushman, and Robinson.
Securing the trifecta of Maroon track and field championships, “Lyndon Institute rolled as expected to an overwhelming victory in the state interscholastic track and field championships at Centennial Field [at the University of Vermont on Saturday June 7, 1958].” (“Six New State Marks Set As Lyndon Sweeps to Title,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. June 9, 1958, at p. 15). L.I., with 60 team points, far outpaced Burlington (28) and Brattleboro (27) in the final results. The Maroon & White star of the day was hurdler Ralph Devereaux who “set the [state] hurdle marks in the trials. He cleared the 110-yard highs in 15.2 seconds in his first run over them, then tied the former mark of 15.4 in the finals. The record Devereaux broke was set [by] Burlington’s McClellan in 1954. The Lyndon ace, who also is the national junior skiing champion, hit 20.5 seconds in his 180-yard low hurdles trial. He was clocked in 20.8 in the finals. The mark he broke was 21.1 seconds set by Frappier of Rutland in 1951.” (Ibid.)
Maroon & White athletic greatness reflected by the Lyndon Institute successes in Vermont state team championships in interscholastic skiing and track and field contests in decades long past.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
