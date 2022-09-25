Labor & Strong

On any given day or week, there is a letter to the editor in support of one candidate or another. The two races that are receiving the most publicity in our area is Labor vs Stevens in the Essex Orleans District and Strong vs Sims in the Orleans 4 District. The support is generally based upon a personal connection with the candidate, but there are also political issues of concern. It is right to be concerned with the issues that we Vermonters will soon be facing in the next legislative session and beyond. Some of those critical issues you can be assured will be addressed are:
Protecting the environment, Act 250 Reforms, Climate change, Carbon taxes on gas and heating fuel, Upgrades to the electrical grid, Banning the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles, Increasing broad band connectivity, Inflation, Rising costs of consumer goods, Rising costs of health insurance and health care, Preserving our rural hospitals, Rise in crime, Funding police departments along with justice system reforms, Labor shortages, Voting rights, Decline of Education standards, Transportation costs, Housing needs and the list goes on.
Representatives Larry Labor and Vicki Strong have family roots in their communities that go back generations. They each have lived, worked, and raised their families within their communities. They know and understand the issues and hardships that their neighbors and friends face. They are in support of Vermonters who have lived their entire lives in our state as well as those who have newly moved to the area. They are givers to their community and defenders of the interests of their constituents which is exactly what one wants with their locally elected legislator.
There is too much at stake with future legislation to not investigate where your candidates stand on the issues that they will be voting for or against in your name. If you are pleased with the path in which our state is moving, then by all means vote for your Democratic and Progressive candidates. If on the other hand, you have concerns with the direction of the Democratic and Progressive led legislature then you should be looking to chart a new course with candidates of Republican principles in November.
Now is the time for all citizens of the Districts of Essex Orleans and Orleans 4 to vote for Representatives Larry Labor and Vicki Strong.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.