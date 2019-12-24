Lack of Compassion
To the Editor:
The controversy over the warming shelter/community center on Main Street is a matter of intense interest for me. First, as a resident of the Colonial Apartments, I feel neither threatened nor afraid of the situation; instead, I am offended that a “concern for resident safety” has been used to justify negative reactions to the center. In fact, I welcome it and volunteer at the location. While some opponents express concern about their treasured neighborhood, I suspect the real fear is over potential effects on property values. But what is the value of a human life, left in the freezing cold without shelter?
I had a daughter, a beautiful daughter with so much potential and intelligence. She had a sense of humor that was captivating and she was so loved by her entire family. Unfortunately, she developed a relationship that became very abusive, and as much as her family tried to help, abusive relationships are worse than addictive medications. She would come home from Boston to Vermont from time to time to recover and try to break free, but the situation never changed. When she acquired health insurance, her doctors prescribed her medication for anxiety, then attention deficit because of the first drug’s side effects, and then pills to treat stomach issues from all the medications. At the age of 26, she was on seven medications from doctors who didn’t look at the underlying cause of her problem, which was the abuse she suffered in silence. She lived with me for a long time, trying to withdraw from all the medications, and I remember her telling me, “Mom, you have no idea what it’s like”. I didn’t. Two years ago she returned to Boston, unfortunately continually lured by an abusive partner who introduced her to heroin. We begged her to come home for help, but sometimes the shame of returning to a very small community where sometimes one becomes the center of gossip was too much.
Eventually, her boyfriend broke her nose and beat her up., She ended up in homeless in the streets of Boston, so ashamed to come home. Finally, we convinced her to return to get help. She was planning to come home on March 9th. On March 5th, I received a call from the hospital, informing me that she had overdosed on fentanyl. She was found on on the steps of St. Monica’s church in South Boston, where people had simply walked over her and by her for thirty minutes until a kind bystander cared enough to call for help. Unbelievably, she was revived after the thirty minutes downtime, and she was on life support for three weeks, while we as her family talked to her, prayed for her, played her favorite music , hoping for a miracle that she would wake up. She never did and we took her off life support and gave her back to God.
