Lady of the Fairway
To the Editor:
Peter and I are reaching out to introduce ourselves, and provide you with our support to officially identify the Lady of the Fairways shrine, located on Route 302 in Bethlehem, as an historic site. Our endorsement is significant, since our property is the only one immediately abutting the shrine, and we are able to observe the obvious appreciation of the shrine by many passersby.
The shrine is a monument that is located on land belonging to a previous owner of our house, who directed the golf caddy camp existing in our town many decades ago. He generously gave this little piece of land to build the shrine; recently it has been beautifully refurbished to honor the young caddies who grew into men as they worked “the links”. The renovations and additions were completed with contributions from former caddies and friends of the old camp. It is a beautiful testament indeed.
As I mentioned, many people visit the shrine, including former campers and friends of the camp, as well as many other visitors. Our family, including children and grandchildren, has learned much about the history of the caddies, the camp, and the town as a result of the inspiring shrine and what it represents. We have met many former caddies who travel to Bethlehem every year, and have learned the importance of this time in their lives.
