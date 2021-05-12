Lake in Crisis
To the Editor:
We learned on May 5th that Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Moore has turned down our petition request, declining to designate Lake Memphremagog as a Lake in Crisis for the sole reason that, at this time, there is no evidence property has devalued due to water quality issues. Secretary Moore agreed our petition did meet the first two criteria of the legislation: 1) “Impaired” and “Highly Disturbed” water quality according to the State Lake scorecard, and 2) “potential risk to public health” and “risk to the natural resources and environment” based on, among other concerns, evidence of cancerous Brown Bullhead found in two sections of the lake. However, we did not satisfy condition 3), regarding property devaluation. Secretary Moore allowed that, if evidence could be provided of negative effect on property values due to poor water quality, the Agency “will review and update (their) perspective.”
While the Secretary’s decision is disappointing, it is not unexpected. The fatal flaw is in the legislation, not in the Secretary’s decision. Until the law is changed to eliminate the clause relating to property values, the reality is that property values will take precedence over risk to public health and risk to the environment and natural resources. In other words, until water quality has deteriorated to such an extent it negatively effects property value, and perhaps at that point be beyond restoring the water quality of the lake at all, the health of the environment, of people and of wildlife are secondary to property owners’ interests. Is this really what Vermonters want from their State government and Agency of Natural Resources?
The good news is the Secretary also said her decision will not affect the Agency’s commitment to the work needed to “restore and sustain Lake Memphremagog”. We take her at her word. The members of Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity, LLC, are equally committed to moving forward with their efforts to advocate on behalf of restoring and protecting the Lake, with or without the designation, for the benefit of all who depend on clean water for survival, including our Quebec neighbors, 175,000 of who get their drinking water from the lake.
DUMP will continue to work collaboratively with our supporters in Vermont and Quebec, with Secretary Moore and other ANR staff to achieve the goal of restoring and protecting the water quality of Lake Memphremagog and its watershed. To this end, Secretary Moore has proposed a meeting with DUMP and other stakeholders to “clarify challenges, modify current and future planned actions and identify(ing) future work toward solutions, including emerging concerns identified in your petition.”
Even without the designation as a Lake in Crisis we sought in our petition, Secretary Moore has accommodated other components of the legislation requiring public comment and input into response planning by all stakeholders. This is gratifying and inspires confidence that we may yet achieve the goals we are pursuing in defense of Lake Memphremagog. We look forward to future meetings with the Secretary and to finding a satisfactory solution for the many challenges contributing to the environmental degradation of our lake. To all our petition supporters, stay tuned and stay involved! Lake Memphremagog is depending on us!
Peggy Stevens
East Charleston, Vt.
On behalf of the Members of the Advisory Committee
Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity, (DUMP), LLC
