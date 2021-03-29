“Lake in Crisis” Petition
To the Editor:
Thank you for writing articles regarding the DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity”) campaign to inform and educate Vermonters of water quality problems and solutions for the Lake Memphremagog watershed. The “Lake in Crisis” designation would make Memphremagog a high priority for water quality improvements.
I am the past president of the Franklin Watershed Committee (Lake Carmi) and a current member of DUMP. While I applaud and appreciate the Memphremagog’s Watershed Association’s efforts in water quality over many years, there are quotes in the Caledonian-Record article (3/23/21) from Pat Goulding (MWA) that give a misguided viewpoint to the public.
Excerpts from Caledonian-Record article are in italic, March 23,2021 ————-
“Goulding points to state statute, which says the Secretary may expend up to $50,000 from the Clean Water Fund in response to a “lake in crisis” designation. Longer-term funding would come from the Lake in Crisis Response Program Fund
“Goulding believes that the funding source is fairly limited due to its use to support Lake Carmi, the only Vermont lake to be designated “in crisis.”
“It’s not an unlimited source of money,” she said.
Goulding implies there is limited funding available.This is not the case. The State of Vermont’s financial response to a “Lake in Crisis” is certainly not limited to the $50,000 fund or to the “Lake in Crisis” Response Program Fund. Funding for a Lake in Crisis or any Vermont lake comes from multiple state and federal sources. For example, at Lake Carmi in 2019, the state installalled a lake aeration system that costs over $1,000,000 plus yearly expenses. This aeration system was requested by the Franklin Watershed Committee and the Lake Carmi Campers Association for years prior to the Lake in Crisis designation. In the last two and a half years, Lake Carmi watershed has received over a million dollars in federal funding in the agricultural sector. Please see the “2019 Lake Carmi Clean Water Report”. (link below) Large amounts of money were spent in the Lake Carmi watershed which is a very small lake and watershed compared to Memphremegog. The designation of “Lake in Crisis” would make Lake Memphremagog a high priority. Why wouldn’t the MWA want this?
She also suggests that increased efforts should and could be done by grassroot efforts.
“Lake Memphremagog’s working landscape of historic industrial heritage, farmlands, developed land, and transient watercraft has contributed to water quality challenges,” says MWA’s press release. “Reversals of some of these challenges is gradual but the steady progress that has been occurring over the years is due to the engagement of many local and regional stakeholders.” MWA believes that more should and could be done on a grassroots level before demanding the state provide all the answers and funding.”
While I applaud and appreciate the water quality efforts over many years of the MWA, the reality is that over 90% of water quality improvements in the Memphremagog Watershed are not grass root efforts. They have been accomplished by the USDA - United States Department of Agriculture, the EPA - the Environmental Protection Agency, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, the VT Agency of Natural Resources, DEC - VT Department of the EnvironmentConservation, etc. Millions of dollars have been spent by these agencies in the Lake Memphremagog watershed for water quality improvements in the agriculture sector alone. Why is asking our state officials for more funding and projects viewed as a problem by the MWA? To suggest that substantial improvement will be accomplished by small volunteer watershed groups is wishful thinking.
The State of Vermont is responsible for the water quality of all the lakes and rivers of our state. Our request as citizens of Vermont to ask our state government to do more is perfectly sensible and legitimate.
The “Lake in Crisis” campaign informs and educates Vermonters of water quality problems and solutions in the Lake Memphremagog watershed. The “Lake in Crisis” designation would make Lake Memphremagog a high priority for water quality improvements. Please consider signing our petition.
Thanks for reading,
John Barrows
South Burlington, Vt.
