Land Use in Vermont

To the Editor:

Land use planning in Vermont is governed by the Vermont Planning and Development Act which covers both municipal and regional planning in the state of Vermont as a whole.

The act is intended to “encourage the appropriate development” of the state in an orderly fashion, lending to smart growth.

These goals include “maintaining the historic settlement pattern of compact village and urban centers separated by rural countryside, “discouraging” strip development along highways, and encouraging economic growth in locally designed growth areas.”

