I wish to commend the nine legislators from the Northeast Kingdom who have endorsed H-48 in the Legislature to establish a Study Commission to evaluate alternative landfill sites in Vermont . These are: Republicans Woody Page, Newport, Brian Smith, Derby, Scott Beck, St. Johnsbury, Terri Williams, Granby, and Democrats, Katherine Sims, Craftsbury, Scott Campbell, St. Johnsboury, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, Barnet, and David Templeton, Brownngton
All three counties in our Northeast Kingdom contribute just 7% of the waste that is dumped into Casella’s Coventry landfill; 73% comes from all of the rest of Vermont; 20% is imported into Coventry from out of state. We have become Vermont’s trash yard.
Enough is enough. Thanks to the unity of our NEK legislators in speaking up against this environmental injustice. After 35 years, and in a time of toxic “forever chemicals”, it is time for the Legislature to update Vermont Solid Waste policies, and to evaluate sites closer to larger population areas which generate most of our waste. The NEK should no longer be the sacrifice zone for the rest of Vermont.
Amen, Henry! Alas, NH will be years or decades behind this simple good-science, good-government idea. BY FAR the two most important criteria for siting an MSW landfill are, in order: (1) does the site have good (impermeable) clay soil and intact bedrock, as opposed to "lousy" sand and gravel, so that pollutants from the inevitable leaks will take decades or centuries, rather than WEEKS, to contaminate nearby lakes and rivers? and (2) will tens of thousands of truck trips need to traverse millions of needless miles, worsening traffic safety and adding megatons of CO2 to the environment, or will the site be reasonably near the sites of generation?
As you probably know, NH will not need a new landfill for 25-40 more years, but one (Vermont) company, and its small band of serial prevaricators and junk scientists, is determined to site one now, in a location that fails both tests UTTERLY.
Facts will prevail over the noise and the amateurs trying to type Hamlet in the dark on their keyboards.
