Landfill Sites

To the Editor:

adamf
Adam Finkel

Amen, Henry! Alas, NH will be years or decades behind this simple good-science, good-government idea. BY FAR the two most important criteria for siting an MSW landfill are, in order: (1) does the site have good (impermeable) clay soil and intact bedrock, as opposed to "lousy" sand and gravel, so that pollutants from the inevitable leaks will take decades or centuries, rather than WEEKS, to contaminate nearby lakes and rivers? and (2) will tens of thousands of truck trips need to traverse millions of needless miles, worsening traffic safety and adding megatons of CO2 to the environment, or will the site be reasonably near the sites of generation?

As you probably know, NH will not need a new landfill for 25-40 more years, but one (Vermont) company, and its small band of serial prevaricators and junk scientists, is determined to site one now, in a location that fails both tests UTTERLY.

Facts will prevail over the noise and the amateurs trying to type Hamlet in the dark on their keyboards.

