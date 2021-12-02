Landfill Traffic Protest
To the Editor:
Dear Jon Swan:
I am with you on protesting landfill traffic through the heart of Bethlehem.
I am with you on protesting landfill traffic through Carroll and Whitefield.
There is a very simple solution. For 25+ years landfill traffic has accessed a 50 acre site tucked into the western end of the 800,000 acre White Mt. National Forest. This traffic never saw a house, never disrupted a town center, only 5.5 miles off Rt. 93.
There are 6 major reasons to site a new landfill: TREES, ACCESS, DUALITY, PICK-UP, TRANSFER, CASH. The first 3 are largely environmental, the second 3 economic.
Today we are talking ACCESS.There is a 100 acre site directly behind the present site. Traffic to it will not disturb Bethlehem, Carroll, Lancaster, Whitefield, Jefferson, Gorham, Berlin…any North Country town. It wins the “reason” battle vs. any other site in NH.
If you or any other NH resident would like to discuss this personally, I am ready.
Cliff Crosby
Bethlehem, N. H.
(1) comment
No means No, Cliff. We do not want Casella in the North Country, period. They have worn out their welcome. #DumpCasella
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.