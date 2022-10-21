Rep. Scott Campbell is running to represent me in the new Kirby-Concord-St. Johnsbury House district. He recently penned a piece here titled “What’s the Plan?” Look at his columns here, and his voting record in Montpelier. His Plan turns out to be making gasoline, diesel, heating oil and propane too expensive for ordinary people to keep on using them.
Why? Because, he says, we’re facing a climate emergency. It’s caused by people burning gasoline, diesel, heating oil and propane to keep warm and get themselves to work, school, church, shopping, and so on. Those people must be made to stop!
What will make us stop? Slap higher taxes on motor fuel so the State can subsidize people to buy electric cars. Make heating oil distributors collect premium charges from their customers – a stealth tax - to pay other people to install electric heat pumps. That’s the Clean Heat Standard.
He admits “such a major shift is not without costs. We must start planning now to minimize them, and fairly share them and help those most impacted.”
Yes, those are real costs. They can be minimized by voting them down.
Where are the benefits? If the rest of the world did what Scott Campbell wants Vermont to do, which the rest of the world won’t, projected average global temperatures in 2100 might be one fifth of degree Celsius lower than if no one did anything. Not much of a benefit.
Scott Campbell is a fine fellow, intelligent, concerned and affable. But I would have a lot more respect for him if he could summon the gumption to forthrightly stand up and tell his constituents what his Plan really is: to go back to Montpelier and vote to impose these burdensome higher taxes and costs on essential heating oil, propane, and motor fuels in the name of what I would describe as a largely fictitious Greater Good.
He won’t do that, because most of the constituents in his district won’t buy it. It’s a lot safer to talk vaguely about housing, child care, and “secure funding” for education, whatever that means.
That’s why I’ll cast my vote for Republicans Scott Beck and Frank Empsall. I know they will vote for me and my neighbors, and not buy into Scott Campbell’s sugarcoated carbon tax Plan.
