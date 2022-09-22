Laughable Law & Order

What is really laughable is the state of law and order in Caledonia and Orleans county. A few weeks ago 4 or 5 drug-addled individuals had an altercation on 3rd. street in Newport. It was reported in the Express that all these people were known to be drug addicts and dealers of drugs. These subjects reportedly all had a felony conviction, and some had several convictions.
Why is it that the DA and the judges keep letting these people loose to prey on law-abiding neighbors? I am the victim of an arson crime and, even with a CREDIBLE sworn statement that crime has not been solved. Is the DA, (states attorney) too busy to develop the case or not capable to prosecute it? Now the (states attorney) has been rewarded by the governor with a judgeship.
It is no secret that drugs have infected the area. Drugs are sold in several areas with the full knowledge of citizens and neighbors. Rest areas and park and ride lots have become drug stores along with supermarket parking lots. Traffic tickets have become the focus (it seems).
Instead of wasting millions on electric charging stations maybe the people in Montpelier should put that money into beefing up the state police and expanding prisons.
