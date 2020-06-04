Leadership
To the Editor:
Small town America begs leadership from the bottom-up, not from the top-down-Why? Because quick-fix solutions more often than not, can worsen rather than improve the livability and balance of a town.
The local character of any community, is an asset upon, which it can build both socially and economically.
Running for select board, is an honorable thing to do, but it is not about dictatorship. These positions are about becoming well informed about local government. At a local level, people should work to make it clear that government is not the ‘solution’ or the ‘problem’ but ‘US’ and what ‘WE’ do for our town and how we can partner with our state and federal government as equals, as well as with private and community sectors.
