Lisa Rathke’s article regarding the beginning of Vermont’s “legal adult-use cannabis sales” ignores or whitewashes our State’s attempt to co-opt the “legacy” cannabis market, and its profits, for their own coffers. While the Cannabis Control Board (“CCB”) displaces your personal pot dealer with their own, their feigned empathy for “communities that historically have been disproportionately affected by cannabis being outlawed” and the PR campaign to convince us pot is legal needs to be called out.
Is pot legal in Vermont? No, but it’s legally sanctioned under certain conditions. Read the law. (https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/18/084/04230) Growing just thirteen(13) unlawful cannabis plants carries a penalty of up to fifteen(15) years in prison and/or up to a $500k fine. Three (3) ounces of unlawful pot can land you up to six months in prison. Our cannabis laws are still draconian, albeit much more consumer friendly.
According to my recent correspondence with David Scherr, General Council for the CCB, while there have been 34 social equity requests granted under the other two social equity status provisions, there have in fact been zero social equity requests granted to non Black or Hispanic cannabis activists and veterans of the drug war fortunate (or lucky) enough to not have been incarcerated… for which I am one.
I applied for social equity status and was one of those denied with no explanation as to why. Black, Hispanic, and any person incarcerated for cannabis are well defined communities. I think it is past time the CCB defined who the other communities they give lip service to are… are we potheads, Deadheads, hippies, freaks, cannabis activists, or none of the above?
I have been stigmatized, profiled, held at gunpoint, searched by police, jailed, made to clean city streets, lost personal treasure, and experienced family estrangement for being all these over my lifetime.
