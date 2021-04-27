Legal Gun Ownership
To the Editor:
In response to Ms. Rosenthal, M.D.’s opinion piece in the April 24/25 issue of this paper.
I respect all the hours the writer has spent treating people in emergency rooms and trauma centers, along with her background as an experienced and qualified shooter. But I disagree with her on some of the issues she commented on.
“Small-handguns” are .22-cal. and usually fire 38- to 40-grain lead bullets at around 1,000 fps with a muzzle energy of 90 ft.lb. These bullets will leave small wound canals, as she commented, because of their lack of explosive energy. The AR-type of rifle in the common .223 Remington (5.56x45mm) caliber generally fires a jacketed bullet in the range of 55- to 62-grains at +/– 3,200 fps with a muzzle energy of around 1,300 ft.lb.
It is not difficult to realize that a bullet traveling over 3,000 fps will do more damage than one going 1,100 fps. Nor that 1,300 ft.lb. of “explosive” energy will do much more bodily damage than 90 ft.lb. But the AR-15 type rifle has nothing whatsoever to do with these facts.
AR-15 type “black rifles” are the most popular-selling firearm in America. Any U.S. serviceperson since the Viet Nam era has taken their training, learned their skills and served their country around the world with the military version of the AR-15, the M-16 and its military variants. The original design and development was done by Armalite Research, which is where the “AR” derived from. The rifle is a semi-automatic (fires one time with each pull of the trigger) with a pistol-grip stock and a removable external magazine holding from 5 to 30 rounds of ammo. The media and anti-gun folk like to refer to this as an “assault rifle” — a term I believe was originally coined by Bill Clinton — but the AR is no more or less egregious than any semi-automatic hunting rifle with a removable magazine.
The same .223/5.56 caliber is available in dozens of other styles of firearms all over the world and is one of the most popular. It is commonly used to hunt small- to medium-sized animals like coyotes, deer and a spectrum of varmints. At recreational and competitive shooting ranges, the .223/5.56 is commonly seen in traditional hunting rifles, target, sporting and varmint rifles. All of these firearms — likely 10s of millions nationwide — fire the same .223/5.56 ammo as the AR-15 and its copies.
The AR-15 does nothing to increase the lethality of this cartridge. A person who gets shot from a high-quality sporting rifle in .223/5.56 will obtain the same wound damage as he would from an AR-15. The AR-type rifle will not create any more wound damage than my target rifle will.
Data shows there are over 434,000,000 firearms in America today with about 20,000,000 of them AR-type. Over 150,000 30-round magazines. Something over 4,000,000,000 rounds of centerfire ammunition. 50 percent of American adults hunt and 20 percent go to shooting ranges.
So the problem is not the firearms, ammo or owners, all of whom follow the laws, fill out background checks, use firearms safety and are responsible citizens. The problems come from those who do not follow the law and have no intention of doing it. Once a person makes the decision to ignore the law, he becomes a criminal. Criminals do not obey laws. The shooter in the tragic Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 broke over 20 state and local laws — including the murder of his mother. He had gone to gun shops to buy a gun and ammo and they would not sell them to him. So he went home and killed his mother to get her guns and ammo. What other law could we pass that would have stopped him?
America has a problem. It is not legal gun ownership. It is not AR-type rifles. Many cities in America — like Chicago — have the most restrictive gun laws in the Western World. They do nothing to curb shootings, killings and maiming because the criminals do not care about the law. More restrictive regulations will greatly inconvenience and punish legal gun owners with no effect at all on criminals.
There certainly is an angst in America. Decades of eroding away our value system and trying to live in a manner we are not intended to has made many people full of anger, ready to lash out at any offender. And we have a whole culture living off the streets by stealing, coercing and looting. We need help, but America does not need more stringent firearms laws.
Sincerely,
Reed A. Garfield
Lyndonville, Vt.
