Legal Immigration

To the Editor:

On a Thursday morning during September in 1937, Albert Dussault and Noella Corriveau were married at 8:00 a.m., in Beebe, Quebec. Following the usual festivities, they departed on a trip to Montreal for the beginning of their honeymoon AND to go through the process that would allow my Canadian born mother to reside in the United States legally. A process that many individuals had navigated before 1937 and since that date. When the official documentation was completed in Montreal, the newlyweds continued on their honeymoon trip to the Quebec City area and beyond.

During my school years, my mother would ask me to pick up the required paperwork at the post office during the month of January that would allow her to remain in our country as a legal resident. This process continued for nearly four decades until she was naturalized in Rutland, Vermont on September 17th, 1975. As we know, after becoming a United States citizen a person is THEN allowed to vote in our elections.

This past September, my wife and I, travelled to Rock Island, Quebec to visit a cousin. We had to show our passports to enter. During October, a trip to Newfoundland required that I show proper documentation – my passport going into New Brunswick and for boarding the ferry in North Sydney, Nova Scotia. Along with offering our passports, each individual had to show proof of vaccinations at ALL border crossings.

Today thousands of people are allowed to stream across our borders at will and we have jurisdictions that are allowing, or going to allow, non-citizens to vote in their local elections.

We need immigrants in our country, but the legal process needs to be honored.

Respectfully,

Andrew Dussault

St. Johnsbury, Vt.

