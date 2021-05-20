Legal Sales
To the Editor:
The Legal Sales of Pot Bill that will be enacted soon is a bad bill.
The reason for making pot legal to begin with is all about putting drug dealers out of business. But, this bill will not do that and in fact, it may make matters worse. With so many attachments to the bill for taxes, fees, etc., the cost of the legal pot will be sky high. Pot users can’t afford that.
Either someone doesn’t get it or they don’t care about the cost of the legal pot. Sticking it to people with medical problems requiring pain relief is not funny. Pot is a source of pain relief. The high cost of medical pot and the super high cost of legal pot make it not even worth bothering with. This legal pot bill has gone up in smoke!
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vt.
