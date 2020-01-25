Legalize Prostitution
To the Editor:
So now some Vermont Democrats want to legitimize sexual exploitation (prostitution).
H. 569’s goal is to decriminalize so-called “sex work.” Typical liberal nonsense, but at least some liberals are consistent. They’ve been legitimizing sexual exploitation for decades. For example, the “hook up” movement is all about people just using other people selfishly for sex. No love or commitment necessary. As Bob Seger once sang: “I used her, she used me. But neither one cared. We were gettin’ our share.” What a cold world.
The liberals in Hollywood have been portraying exploitative, out-of-wedlock sex as “normal” and acceptable for years. In movies and TV shows unmarried people have been falling into bed for decades. This is the Hollywood, after all, that is famous for the “casting couch.” The “casting couch” is where actors and actresses who want roles in movies and TV shows prostitute themselves by having sex with agents and/or producers and/or directors in exchange for acting work.
