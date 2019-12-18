Legislative Attacks on Guns
To the Editor:
It has been a difficult year for gun owners in New Hampshire. We have found ourselves under constant attack from a legislature that clearly doesn’t understand the Second Amendment or real gun safety. Worse than that, they attack Governor Sununu when he injects facts into the discussion and stops their nonsense that would make us less safe.
Most of the arguments that we have heard from the Democrats in the legislature is that we need to take guns away from law-abiding citizens to stop mass shootings. Here is the truth, most of the approximately 36,000 annual gun deaths in America are not from mass shootings. They also don’t involve assault-style weapons, which the legislature attempted to ban this year.
About 22,000, slightly less than two-thirds, are suicides. Others result from domestic violence, routine crimes, and accidents. These quieter but equally tragic deaths, unlike domestic terror incidents with high casualty numbers and flamboyant weaponry, happen every day.
