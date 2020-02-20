Legislators Need Commendation
To the Editor:
I am dismayed that Republicans in Montpelier have once again made clear exactly where their priorities are, with vetoes shooting down two pieces of widely supported, influential legislation: paid family and medical leave and a minimum wage increase.
Both bills would have made a critical difference in the lives of working Vermonters, particularly low income and marginalized families, including those in the Caledonian-Record readership area.
Recent research shows that $10.75 is certainly not enough to cover basic costs of living, anywhere. Currently, Vermont’s minimum wage falls well below the state-defined livable wage of $13.34 per hour, making it nearly impossible for full-time employees earning the minimum wage to make ends meet. Similarly, when paid leave is not available, the consequences range from poor infant and long term health outcomes to a lower likelihood that employees will return to work after an illness or having a child.
