Lessons For Us All
To the Editor:
On May 4, 2007, a tornado decimated Greensburg, KS killing 12 people and flattening 95% of the city. Located in deep-red Kiowa County, Greensburg is very much a pro-Trump city as he twice carried the city with over 80% of the vote.
When time came to rebuild, Greensburg decided that they wanted to build back sustainably. This deep-red, pro-Trump city now draws 100% of its energy from a 10-turbine wind farm south of the city. It boasts a energy-efficient school, medical center, city hall, library and community center, museum along with other buildings. Overall, they have halved their carbon footprint.
A 2011 study from the U.S. Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory shows that 13 of the city’s “smart” buildings combined save the city $200,000 a year in utility costs. Greensburg’s resident use about 40% less energy in their homes than they did before the tornado. They have reduced their energy cost by 30% even after including increased insurance premium for the upgrades.
Greensburg shows us the advantages of a community deciding to put away its political differences to work together for their common good. The city leaders held multiple meetings for residents to comment and ask questions about the rebuilding plans.
These meeting resulted in residents realizing that the climate crisis was in fact a threat to the values they hold dearly and that climate action was not socialism. A green economy ensured them of a sustainable future where their conservative way of live would be preserved for their children, their children’s children, and beyond.
And so, deep-red, pro-trump Greensburg became the very first city in the United States to require all municipal buildings over 4,000 square feet to be certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) platinum.
Greensburg’s use of both public and private action debunks the dualistic belief that investments in the future must be either one or the other. It is ironic that this deep-red, pro-Trump city is a shining example of what President Biden wants to accomplish with his Build Back Better legislation.
Greensburg’s decision to embrace a 21st century green economy teaches us that the use of fossil fuels not only has heavy environmental and financial costs, but that it threatens our values and way of life.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
