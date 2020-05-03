Lessons From the Pandemic
To the Editor:
Thanks to good leadership and a caring population, it looks like we may be over the worst of the pandemic in Caledonia County. As we move toward opening things back up, I hope we remember and keep practicing some valuable lessons. We can shop locally and support our small businesses, our bookstores, our restaurants. We can care about our neighbors. We can buy produce from our local farmers. We can keep meeting via Zoom, rather than flying or driving long distances. A lot is happening to reinvigorate our communities. Let’s keep it up!
Pam Parker
East St Johnsbury, Vt.
