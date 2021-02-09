Let Democracy Win
To the Editor:
Wells River voters will be electing two trustees on March 16th by Australian ballot to fill two seats that no one is currently occupying. I suspect the last time there were two unoccupied seats was back in 1889 when the first three trustees were elected. It is an unique opportunity brought on by the resignation of one trustee and the untimely death of another. Two new trustees has the potential to change how the board will govern Wells River.
Usually, village officers are nominated and elected during the village annual meeting. This year because of COVID-19 the positions as well as all other officers will be elected by Australian ballot at the polls on Village Meeting Day, March 16th. In order to be on the ballot candidates needed to consent to be on the ballot by February 8th.
Eight posters were put up in downtown Wells River to alert the public to these two openings, the other offices to be elected and the date the consent forms needed to be returned to the village clerk’s office.
My question Is. “Why did someone remove the posters from the laundromat and the Village bulletin board on Thursday and Monday morning, Jock’s Oil on Thursday and the library bulletin board - on Thursday, Friday and Monday morning and the bulletin board in the hallway of the Post Office building on Saturday and Monday morning. It also appears the Consent of Candidates forms were also taken down from the library board, because the forms and posters seem to have been removed at the same time. What is the person or persons removing the posters and forms trying to achieve?
The officers to be voted on are:
Trustee – 3 year term – Open Seat, Trustee – 1 year term – Open Seat, School Board Member - 3 year term, 3 Auditors – 1 year term
1 Library Board Member – 2 year term and 2 Library Board Members – 3 year term
Martin Luther King said “Let Freedom Ring”, I say “Let Democracy Win”
Richard M. Roderick
Wells River, Vt.
