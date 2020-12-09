Let it be Christmas

To the Editor:

The smoke and the hype of the presidential election is finally dying down [Thank God!!], although Donald Trump refuses to concede. We may have to drag him out of the White House kicking and screaming.

Even if there was enough voter fraud proven to have changed the results of the election and the courts would overturn it in Donald Trump’s favor, the turmoil caused by such a decision would cause so much rioting by the opposition that there aren’t enough cops in the world to stop it. Welcome to Civil War #2. The whole thing wouldn’t be worth it.

So, lets welcome the new President Joe Biden and hope and pray for the best. Most importantly of all: Let it be Christmas. Listen to that song by Alan Jackson, written by Alan Jackson. It goes like this:

