Let’s Be Positive
To the Editor:
I would like to thank Linda Cacopardo for her LTE on Feb 3. It was to the point with no anger or resentment.
This past summer I was at my Post Office. As I came out, there was a young women screaming and yelling profanities that no way that Biden was going to beat Trump. I don’t have a problem with people liking a certain candidate for President. What I do have a problem with is people yelling at me with anger and resentment.
I know that many people in this country have had a lot of disappointments in the past year because of COVID. With some losing members of their family because of Trump not doing enough to address the spread of this disease. My big disappointments were not being able to go to my mother’s 90th birthday party and not being able to attend my niece’s wedding. I know that this is small compared to those who have lost loved ones.
This country needs more love, kindness and compassion. That is how I try to live my life everyday. Thank you for taking the time to read this.
Lynda Farrow
Danville, Vt.
