Let’s Be Real, People

Raised Roman Catholic, I was taught: rather than considering only how we should not harm others, Jesus challenged us to proactively love people. Jesus goes much further than instructing His followers to passively avoid harm. He tells us to actively do good to others. We know it as The Golden Rule, stated in the Gospel of Matthew (7:12): “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.”
Carrie Gendreau forgot that precept when voicing bigotry and marginalizing her fellow man or woman due to whom they love, what art they appreciate and who should be welcome in a community. Especially when her role is to represent all her constituents in whatever political position she holds. Her words have shown to fan the flames of other racists, white supremacists, and boorish know-it-alls. And she seems not to care about that result as well. That’s irresponsible and why this issue keeps me speaking out. I love living in the North Country, it’s the epitome of NH’s Live Free Or Die mantra. Let’s keep it safe, polite and inviting to all residents and visitors alike.
