Let’s Call it the “Mystery TAX”
To the Editor:
The party in the position of power in Vermont does not want the voices of common Vermonters heard. They much prefer individuals that they choose to speak with, to speak for us. Since the Covid19 restrictions, the legislative committees have had special scenarios applied, which have been streamed online via youtube. Comments are in an “off” state on all the House and Senate committees, not because of an incident and not because they are legislated this way. The comments are off because the Chairs of the committees didn’t permit Vermonters to speak. What they discuss and vote on is also not easily found and recorded for access via the state legislative website. I’ll add the website seems almost deliberately configured to keep the general public frustrated and in the dark.
And to take it a step further and point at the legalese that disguises this carbon tax called the “Clean Heat Standard” which was supported with a “yes” vote by one of our Caledonia district Senators, Senator Kitchel. Senator Kitchel, has seeded authority to an unelected body called the “Public Utility Commission” that decides how much to raise the price of heating fuel each year until the climate has changed to something more palatable. Recently plenty of folks spent more than a thousand of their hard-earned Dollars filling their oil tanks as the price of fuel spiked and inflation caused our currency to rapidly devalue. The “Clean Heat Standard ” carbon tax will make the fuel progressively more expensive as they tax it (Some of them deny it’s a tax because they disguised the money they are taking). Many will point at the fuel dealers and incorrectly blame them, and this is by legislative design. In reality, the “Clean Heat Standard” carbon tax is designed in a way that no specific legislator will need to take ownership for the hurt it will cause our neighbors. They designed it so an unelected body will decide how much the Heat fuel price must go up to motivate Vermonters to switch to an electric heat pump.
Did I mention Senator Kitchel, Representative Campbell and Representative Sarah Copeland-Hanzas voted for this bill while not having the faintest clue how much it will cost?
I have a question for Senator Jane Kitchel and the other legislators that chose this hurtful move: Senator, what should Vermonters sacrifice to pay for this new tax? Should our elders sacrifice some of their medications? What about food? Perhaps the temperature of their homes? Senator Macdonald was quoted on video in committee speaking to this, and I quote “Well then, get a blanket for Christ’s sake.”
What would it look like if vulnerable Vermonters cut their Home heating fuel? I’ll help you review the data, Senators:
Elders and those with metabolic diseases like diabetes are more prone to hypothermia because their body’s tolerance to cold can be weakened by underlying medical issues; think covid 19 recovery. As a result, even slight exposure to cold weather or a small change in temperature could cause hypothermic health emergencies among our Vermont elderly. (For your future reference, I’ve left some important references on hypothermia among elders below.)
Senator Kitchel’s “yes” vote on this hurtful tax demonstrates that she is utterly and completely out of touch with our district and state.
My name is JT Dodge and I will be seeking the Republican nomination for state Senator in the Caledonia district. If elected, I will continue to oppose carbon dioxide taxes, fees, and coercive legislation because they would harm us all. If I win the Republican Primary in August, I will seek to unseat the Senatorgiving special attention to the senator’s“Yes” vote to support a carbon tax that would directly raise the price of every single gallon of Vermont’s residential heating fuel.
To be clear I wish Senator Kitchel well, but it is time for her to move on. If you vote and you agree, please vote for me, JT Dodge, in the Republican primary election.
JT Dodge
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.