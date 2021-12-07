Let’s Compromise on the SJA Dress Code
To the Editor:
I read with distress of the changing of the dress code at St. Johnsbury Academy.
I don’t mean to be an un-woke person (or do I?), but I’d like to propose a compromise. Let’s keep the necktie requirement, but make it for both boys AND girls. And girls can wear skirts or slacks - but so can the boys.
Only thing is, if the boys choose to wear skirts, they have to be plaid, and they have to carry bagpipes.
Soraidh slàn-
Eddie Garcia
St Johnsbury, Vt.
