Let’s End the Fight
To the Editor:
I am 91 years old. I have been involved in sports and rivalries and “fights” since I was 3. Wardlaw-Pingry, Andover-Exeter, Harvard-Yale, Business School-Law School, intense rivalry, heated emotions, but we always shook hands at the end of the game … 10 minutes after the final game, the score was almost forgotten and my best friends and teammates at the Business School were Ivy League rivals Nadherny and Sella who I competed against tooth and nail in college. I ran Senior Softball in this town for 27 years, 116 doubleheaders per year, all ages, all abilities, all sexes, all colors, all
religions. We always shook hands after the game and always respected the underdog.
Last Saturday I attended the Casella Open House and walked the line of protesters. Most had no idea who I was, but when I reached the leader, he refused to shake my hand … “I am facing pollution of my house” were I believe his words. Not only might a landfill pollute him, but apparently my hands were equally suspect. The ironic thing is that I am his best chance of avoiding a landfill near Forest Lake.
Now I know where you, my Selectboard, stand … and I respect that. I also suspect that if I walked up and down your table, most, if not all would shake my hand. However over the past 8 years, I have been spit on, had doors slammed in my face, told to “get off my land”, not to mention my signs torn down and stolen and anonymous threats in the mail that I would be
sued for “push polling.” That is a high degree of negative emotion that is in your power to stop right now.
I suggest a final contest that will end a controversy in our town that has lasted 25 years and will last another 25 unless you act. It took intermarriage to end the Hatfield-McCoy feud, but all it takes in Bethlehem is one final vote. It must be a one issue, yes or no, no distractions, fair and unemotional vote. Only “what is best for the town” should be the issue. Only “mostly” fact based arguments should be used. Limited signs which pollute our fall, limited direct mail pieces which pollute our mail, limited internet rhetoric which pollute Facebook, Twitter, Google et al. It must be quick, short and then over. Do not pollute our Christmas, our Town Meeting, our Presidential Election. This is our World Series Game 7, our Super Bowl, our NBA final, our Hockey Championship. This is WWI, WWII, the Battle of Waterloo.
I suggest a Special Meeting to Decide the Landfill Controversy once and for all at Profile School, the Saturday before Thanksgiving YES or NO with special attention on both sides to “get out the vote.” Only 25% voted last March.
Cliff Crosby to Bethlehem SelectBoard Meeting Monday Sept 30, 2019
Cliff Crosby
Bethleham, New Hampshire
