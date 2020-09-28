Let’s Face It
To the Editor:
Let’s get real and face the music about the virus. No one, I mean no one wants to inherit this virus stricken economy and mess here in the USA. So, why run for the president and have to face this awful situation of unemployment, thousands of deaths, millions of sick people and the rest of this terrible tragedy?
THat’s just it and I believe that neither Trump nor Biden really want it. They want to lose the election. Trump with his outrageous statements downplaying the virus and Biden with his absentee, hiding from the press, really look like they don’t want to win an election. Is this how to win? You have to hit the campaign trail and speak to the people. So, Biden is not really a viable and visible candidate. Trump is just acting like a TV Game show host who is careless about what he says and ends up eating his own words. Neither one appear to want to inherit the total and complete mess our county is in. It will take years to fix the mess with the economy and the medical profession is in the burn out mode.
They don’t really want to win!
