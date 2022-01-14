Let’s See Some Hockey Coverage!

I have been purchasing and more recently subscribing on-line to Caledonian-Record for most of my life. I decided to purchase a subscription because I understand the importance of supporting local businesses as well as our community. It has been very disappointing me at the lack of coverage you have for our Hockey community. If I see any mention of games, it just a little blip that I need to search and search for in the sports section.
This community is a strong community. They have worked really hard and continue to work to save our local ice area! It would be nice to have the local newspaper show some support and attend some games. Report and show the enthusiasm that we have to keep these programs going. Basketball is not the only sport in our local area schools. Thank you!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
