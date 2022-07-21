Let’s Sift Through It
To the Editor:
Success! I found reading Seth King’s LTE very entertaining. Mission accomplished. I am truly enlightened by his passage and his remarkable ability to project his powerful message upon me and upon thee. Rubbish. Let’s sift through it.
“The fruits that we enjoy, and take for granted today, were won by the labor of men and women with moral compasses that pointed north”. Yes, valuable text from someone brought up in a secular household, who believed deeply in The Big Bang Theory and Darwinism, who only recently converted to Christianity (2020) and began sharing the prophecy of the end times to ad nauseam. The fruits and labor of his parents have been taken for granted. His ability to freely travel the world, as a white man of financial means, and gain valuable insight and experience has been taken for granted. A candidate/computer nerd who spent 30 minutes mansplaining “free”/ non proprietary software with his legs spread wide open, at PorcFest eight years ago, needs to go back to preschool to learn how to properly sit in a chair, in public. PorcFest, where I witnessed attendees speculating that the government was spying on them from an Osprey helicopter that was out on maneuvers from the Vermont National Guard when it happened to fly over the campground. I attribute this speculation to being under the influence of boogaloo bong hits. Remember: don’t drink the water.
When not raising his hands to God, Seth is giving soft strokes to his other deity, Edward Snowden, preaching against the state and the infiltration of corporate interests into the body politic, while doling out praise for Linux and Bitcoin. He claims we are all being monitored, and I claim that the government could give two poops about what Seth and his brethren are up to, unless, of course, it involves anarchy and infiltration of local boards and state houses in an effort to secede from the Union. That might trip the wire for the all knowing eye to place it’s gaze upon the hairless noggins of nerdlets empowered by the grace of God, living under the misguided notion that only they can save us all from ourselves.
Opposing this amalgamation of religion and anarchy is Suzy Colt. A mild mannered, educated woman, with community at heart. There is no grandstanding, no womansplaining, she sits like a lady, she doesn’t attempt to control or demean anyone for their station, nor progress.
She has your best interests as her guide to governing. Elections matter. Who you choose to represent you matters. Vote accordingly.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer. N. H.
