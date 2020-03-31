Let’s Support our Local Paper
To the Editor:
Thank you to everyone involved with the Caledonian-Record for supporting our local businesses with your advertising and gift cards. But I’d also like to ask your readers to step up and support the paper maybe by paying for your future subscriptions now if that’s possible, or just send a check with a contribution.
Just think what would happen if this newspaper had to shut down. Where would you get information about how our area is doing in these scary times? How would you learn about what’s open and what’s closed? Where would you hear about the wonderful work being done by local citizens and local organizations?
We want to have a local paper now, and we want to see the Caledonian-Record survive in the future.
