Let Teachers Teach
To the Editor:
It is highly commendable for the Caledonian-Record to continue to alert us to peculiarities taking place at the New Hampshire Statehouse and other legislative bodies around the country. Holly Ramer’s Associated Press article in CR1/21/22, “Teacher ‘Loyalty’ Law Could Expand to Include Race Debate” is a good example of such reporting.
Evidently New Hampshire Republican State Legislator Alicia Lekas of Hudson doesn’t think that Joseph McCarthy era red-scare tactics placed into law during the late 1940s to intimidate teachers are enough to deter those who courageously carry forward with actually working to educate their students. Like other modern-day fascists, Lekas finds the idea of public-school students obtaining an education sufficient to help them learn to form their own opinions pertaining to complex matters such as racism seems to threaten Republicans hold on power. Historically fascists have disdained higher education and sought to inflame those who follow them with sound bites and two-or-three-word slogans that appeal to emotions without any further depth involving more thorough examination of facts. As Mussolini rose to power in Italy he called for and implemented rapid ends to public school education for boys at the fifth grade and for girls at a third-grade level. Clearly fascist Republican leaders such as Ms. Lekas believe that sound bites like “Critical Race Theory” as utilized so cleverly by newly elected Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin can be enough not only to win elections but to silence classroom discussions about racism and assist them in their right wing-extremist power grabs. Sadly, it appears that a generation of students may pass through Virginia public schools without the benefit of gaining a sense of the vast extent to which racism can be so deeply internalized that, like other forms of oppression, people permeated with the racism will also be entirely blind to it. Such poorly educated white Republicans more often than not even end up feeling really self-righteous about their ignorant attitudes about race and sound off endlessly about it, in loud public proclamations of their cluelessness.
Who was it who said “The less people know the more that they think that they know?” This quote seems like it summarizes as well as any the trend we are seeing in contemporary Republican neo-fascist circles to attack critical race theory, which they know nothing about and would not even be capable of comprehending were they to try to read a copy of the book with that title. Likewise, the mindless opponents of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion trainings or classes. D.E.I. can do so much to bring employees or students towards a working understanding of human rights and the implications of racial justice laws protecting the rights and interests of all citizens, regardless of their pre-existing internalized biases or racist tendencies. But of course, only once the student is ready will the teacher appear. Today only if one is fortunate enough to find such a competent, caring and, (in the case of ramped up Republican led anti-education legislation), a daring teacher who is prepared to risk being sued, have their employment terminated or be threatened or attacked by angry mobs of poorly educated white Fox News watching parents.
As a student of racism, oppression and other societal ills I have been able (at the risk of holding myself up as an example of a “good white person”) to make what I consider to be at least some progress towards doing some personal work at uncovering my own internalized racism while starting to come to a clearer comprehension of it, including how to lessen or hopefully eliminate harms to others.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
