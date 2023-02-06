Lets be Clear

I read Michael Scanlon’s letter to the editor on February 3rd, 2023 with increasing puzzlement at your lack of perspective then a disgust at the down right false framing of U.S. history. You are claiming that your family came to America “escaping famine and enslavement by the English?” Really, if you were “slaves” how did you escape bondage and purchase passage? Slaves are either in chains or monitored. Escaped slaves in early America were hunted by slavecatchers. Where did the funds for passage come from? Most slaves in early America had no funds – They were property, their blood and sweat made white men rich. Did your distant female relatives grieve for children ripped from them to be sold for the profit of their owners?
The raging disparity in wealth in this country is fueled in large part by generational wealth. So some questions? Has any member of your extended family been prevented from attending a white school ? Been barred from most colleges? As a returning solider, been denied the GI bill for a mortgage and college education? Has anyone in your family experienced redlining when attempting to buy a home? Are you aware of the disparity of resale value of the redlined home compared to a similar property elsewhere in the city? Please enlighten me – how does our system truly “reward(s) people not for complaining but for taking what they get and making something out of it? I have learned much in the last 5 years of my life. The black community and those in support are telling the story most Americans did not know. We can’t fix what we are unaware is broken. Still in many parts of the U.S. systemic racist polices continue. The best definition was in a cartoon appearing in the paper the same day as your LTE. “Systemic racism is when people who are not personally racist blindly accept a system designed for people who were {personally racist]
But truly the most offensive part of your letter was that 40 acres and a mule was a “false promise that lured Blacks out of their villages and into slavery.” Really, People were kidnapped, chained and brought here AGAINST THEIR WILL to be sold into lifelong bondage along with every child born to them generation after generation. You seem like and intelligent articulate person. You should be ashamed of yourself.
