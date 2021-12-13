Lets Care for Those Already Here
To the Editor:
I am proud to support a local paper and read the Record daily. I often respond to LTE and this time it is personal. The first line of H 57; represented in Prop. 5 seeking the support of Vermonters. “This proposal would amend the Constitution of the State of Vermont to ensure that every Vermonter is afforded personal reproductive liberty.” To Martin Green et.al.; what is unclear about that? As we have had to endure many on the right espousing “my body my right” when opposing vaccine mandates, I find this “pro life” stance of many of the same folks particularly egregious.
Many folks feel the need to control another’s body. I suspect many more are simply unaware of our current situation. In the gist of Justice Bryant’s response in oral arguments, what’s the problem? We have safe haven laws, after birth drop the baby at a firehouse. As if it were that simple, that women are merely incubators.
How that woman obtains health care while pregnant, keeps working, feeds and houses herself and possibly her other children is of no concern to the segment of our population that care much more for the “preborn” that humans already inhabiting this planet. Abortion is a tragedy, no one knows that better that the woman making that decision.
Here are a few numbers and statistics to consider when voting on Prop 5. The numbers are appalling for the arguably the richest country on earth, although certainly NOT per capita. 28 million people did not have health coverage from 2020 till Sept. 2021, that’s 4.3 million kids under 19 in our nation. In VT the numbers are just as tragic, 19,800 people and of them 1,800 are kiddos. Nationally, 12 million are food insecure. 15.9% of VT’s kiddos do not know where their next meal will come from. As of January 2021, VT had 1,110 homeless on any given day. Nationwide homeless children experience 4 times the number of respiratory infections and asthma and 2 times the number of ear infections as children with homes. Nationally a mind boggling 29% of homeless are families headed by a working adult.
Let us spend our time and energy insuring that person already here has health care, has a home and food.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
