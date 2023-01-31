Lets Grow Concord, Vermont
To the Editor:
Cindy Stuart has been promoting “Lets Grow Concord, VT” for some time now. One action point is to bring back Barneys Store which has been closed now for approximately three years. This is a great idea but I wonder if she, and the taxpayers of Concord, VT have given consideration to the costs and what is the strategic plan?1. Is Cindy Stuart trying to bring back the store setting as it was, complete with gas pumps2. Is the town select board seeking to gain this property for the towns “ownership and management?”3. Are the taxpayers responsible for the environmental clean up that may be required related to the underground gas tanks?4. Are there existing environmental problems related to gas tanks underground and water contamination? Is there a water spring behind Barneys location, and has the water supply been tested? Where are those results being maintained?5. Any plan that Stuart Consulting would be involved in this analysis and what role will Stuarts Consulting have in the long range projection? Ownership/management?
Gas tank leakage poses a significant health risk to the communities water supply; with benzene being a major carcinogen responsible for negative health outcomes including cancer. The average life of underground gas tank storage is estimated at 14 years -15 years. My concern is the burden the taxpayers may bear related to Cindy Stuarts’ push to have this location open once again.
If the select board truly has the goal of “growing concord” perhaps the taxpayers located on Johnson Road that have up to this point petitioned simply to have the road repaired- change that philosophy and join together to petition the town to upgrade to a class three road. The select board should request a grant be initiated by Joe Schwartz if the overall intent is to truly grow Concord. That would certainly grow concord and entice more people into the area. Mr. O’Malley was quickly dismissed at a recent town meeting by the chair Billy Humpreys when he approached the board to speak however the board was premature in their thinking assuming he was going to speak about Johnson Road when in fact he was submitting a request under the FOIA. This town meeting video and a call to the ACLU have been initiated due to a recent judgement as noted in an amicus brief filed January 4, 2023 whereby it was stated: ACLU of Vermont Staff Attorney Harrison Stark: “Participation in town meetings is fundamentally about the right to assemble, to speak freely, and to petition the government: freedoms at the core of the First Amendment’s democratic vision. Criminally prosecuting a resident for extended public comments undermines the central purpose of public meetings and offends democratic values.” Mr. O’Malley has the right to attend and participate in public meetings in his community, even if local officials find his criticism unhelpful or disparaging. But bias displayed by Mr. Humphreys was evident by immediately shutting down Mr. O’Malleys’ initial approach to the board. So again I ask, what relationship does Hicks Logging have with any member of the current or past board members that a blind eye has been turned regarding failure of a permit being required and/or holding Hicks Logging accountable for repairs despite Mr. Hicks acknowledgement of the damage and the fact he would repair the road when he was done logging which we have in print from Mr. Hicks.
Jon Lilley
Concord, Vt.
