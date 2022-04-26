Lets Try Only Speaking the Truth

Again for the record, the fossil fuel crisis and high inflation is a GLOBAL PHENOMENON. According to the Pew Research Center: when compared with 46 other nations – in the 3rd quarter of 2021 we were ranked 8th highest [that means that there were 7 other nations with a higher rate than us]. We were the 3rd highest between the third quarter of 2019 and this year. Truth never is a concern for those who use lies and hyperbole re: inflation and gas prices to possibly influence the uninformed.
We are ramping up for the midterms. Fox news, the radical right and their ilk are trying to focus the electorate on tired misinformation and lies. The partial list: “crisis” at the southern border, critical race theory [NEVER taught in public schools, but it was the key to getting a Republican governor elected in Virginia], and the ever popular “Trump really won the last election” On Fox news the other day [I like to keep up with the lies and misinformation] Hunter Biden still under scrutiny.
Republican majority state legislatures continue to push legislation to suppress the vote, gerrymander districts and force anti gay and trans legislation.
We are lucky in Vermont to have thoughtful, honest and clear headed state and federal legislators that work to put people and the planet over lining their pockets/and remaining in power for power’s sake.
