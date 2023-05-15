Lets Understand Terms & Definitions
To the Editor:
I would like to review some basic concepts. Thinking critically, not WHAT to think but HOW to think. Then understanding the difference between a fact and an opinion. For example: Purple is the best color and purple is a combination of blue and red. One is an opinion and one a statement of fact. You have to pay attention, it can be subtle. This idea of “alternative facts”, is itself is an untrue concept. An “alternative fact” Kellyanne Conway, is either an outright lie or at the very best a misstatement. I will forgive an occasional misstatement, but regular occurrences leads me to believe the source is not an honest broker.
It is important to read and absorb information with a critical eye towards veracity of the information. What is the reputation of the source as a truth teller? Did the publisher state their source and was it verifiable? I watch FOX [I love the oxymoron of “Fair and Balanced” Do they still use that?] CNN, PBS and MSNBC. Both Fox and MSNBC both report news and offer opinions. The problem as I see it [get ready – this is an opinion] the lines between fact and opinion can be pretty blurry. I don’t get any news on line, but I understand many people do. The internet can be a minefield of disinformation and unverifiable information.
Finally what leads me to this letter. In Ron Pal ‘s FTE 5/13 & 14 he states “one will pay more in interest on a house mortgage if they have a high credit score.” What? The reason people work towards a high credit score is because the better the score the lower the interest rate because the risk to the lender is lower. This is pretty basic stuff.
Also let’s define a few terms which you are sadly misinformed. Communism in its pure form is a system where state owns all, it controls all, there is no private ownership, there is no free speech and information is tightly controlled. Individuals are paid by the state according to their needs and ability. China and Russia most closely meet that model.
Democracy is a system where the people chose representatives to enact laws and govern. It is a feature of both socialism and capitalism. Socialism is a system of private ownership where the governments major responsibility it to meet the need of its citizens. Sweden is a good example = high taxes, private ownership with health care, public education, housing, family leave and other benefits paid by the state as the democratic process leads the focus of government. Capitalism is a system of private ownership where profit is the driving force and tax rates are skewed to the benefit of corporations and the 0.01 % Democracy adds safety nets but society is still very stratified. Bernie Sanders has declared himself a Democratic Socialist. Who are these Communist you are referring to? Words matter – please explain.
Respectfully,
linda cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
