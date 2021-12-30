Letters to Editor
To the Editor:
To those of you that write these letters: Happy New Year Keep the good work going wheather I/We agree or not. You make our newspaper interesting. Those of you who read the paper: Thank you, Happy New Year and keep reading. Those of you who do not read our newspaper: You are missing out on some good stuff, but happy New Year to you also. Guess that covers everyone. I enjoy the letters even if I don’t agree with some of them.
Writing excercises ones mind and spell check helps many times. On a side note, when I write in my native language Hungarian, Slovak spell check will drive me crazy.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
