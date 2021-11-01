Letters to the Editor Should Not Be Lies
To the Editor:
Please explain why you continue to print letters to the editor claiming the presidential election was stolen.
Letters to the editor should not include known lies.
I realize it is impossible to fact check every letter to the editor, but letters claiming the election was stolen are clearly lies.
By printing these you are lending a sense of credibility to the writer and the subject that is not deserved and beneath the standards and work of The Cal-Rec.
Chris Jensen
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.