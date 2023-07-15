LGBTQ+ Existence is Not a Political Issue

The existence of LGBTQ+ people, and our right to exist and be visible within the various communities that make up the North Country, is not a political issue. To suggest that it is political is to suggest that the existence of LGBTQ+ people, as well as our rights to live, work, play, and nurture families in our communities, can or should be debated in public. It is unconscionable to posit that LGBTQ+ people should have to argue for or earn the right to exist, or that the counter argument - that LGBTQ+ people should not exist - is something that should be seriously entertained. It is not. That is how arguments for genocide get made.
By saying that the “Everyone Belongs” signs in Bethlehem are sending a “political message,” the Selectboard is making it clear that those who do not think LGBTQ+ people should exist are welcome in their town, but that LGBTQ+ people and LGBTQ+ visibility are not. This is shameful, and misguided.
We are here. We have been here. We belong here as much as anyone. And we will continue to exist, long after this most recent backlash to our increased visibility has receded.
