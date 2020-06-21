LHS Graduation a Great Success!
To the Editor:
We would like to congratulate all college and high school graduation seniors in our area, and especially those from Littleton High School! And we expressly thank the Littleton High School Administration for all their hard work!
The LHS graduates’ ceremony was very carefully planned and carried out masterfully. We would like to highly commend the Administration of LHS, particularly Principal Jennifer Carbonneau, Assistant Principal Greg Fillion, Class Advisors Stephanie Potter and Alan Smith, and all the teachers and support staff that contributed to the Graduation. This team spent countless hours planning a very positive, unique and memorable graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. And the cooperation of the Littleton Police Department and the NH State Police is very much appreciated as well.
In a very trying time in all our lives, it is so gratifying to see that our high school administration and community went ‘Above and Beyond’ their responsibilities to make sure that the Class of 2020, which was shortchanged in so many ways this school year, experienced such a wonderful Graduation Day! We, as parents of a graduate, are very grateful to Jennifer, Greg, Stephanie and Alan, and the entire team, for creating such a great memory for all our graduates. This community should be very thankful and proud of our high school administration. We sure are!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.