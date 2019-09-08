1927-1977: LI Baseball Hiatus
To the Editor:
Some months after a Mon. May 31, 1926 3-2 victory over St. Johnsbury Academy (“Lyndon Institute Whips St. Johnsbury in 11th, 3-2,” The Boston Globe, Tues. June 1, 1926, at p. 18), the Lyndon Institute interscholastic baseball program went into a long period of hibernation over the next half century. On Wed. Feb. 23, 1927, the L.I. Alumni Athletic Council announced that “the members had decided to support track and drop baseball. In explanation, the council stated that track gave recreational activities to a larger number of students and better contact with other schools. A series of interclass baseball games will be the only form of diamond activity at Lyndon Institute this year.” (“Lyndon Institute Drops Baseball, Prefers Track,” The Boston Globe, Thur. Feb. 24, 1927, at p. 24).
Reinstated as a sport in Lyndon Center in 1978, in spring 1979 the Lyndon Institute baseballers “rebounded from their 0-5 start to finish the regular season at 4-6 and the season at 8-6, including seven straight wins” to cap the season as Vermont D-III champions following a 1-0 victory over Proctor in the state title tilt. (“Gilman Pitches LI to Championship,” The Burlington Free Press, Sun. June 10, 1979, at p. 28).
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
